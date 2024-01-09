Amazon Each pack of the Cosrx hydrocolloid pimple patches from Amazon contains 24 patches.

Pimple patches are an internet sensation, having gone viral on TikTok so many times that they are now a beauty mainstay. They’re mainly known for their hydrocolloid design, the same material used in blister and wound bandages to help facilitate wound healing. Hydrocolloids help create an ideal environment for wounds and acne to heal, sucking out gunk like dirt, pus and bacteria so skin can recover faster.

As an adult with acne, I love the blemish-healing function of pimple patches. I find it incredibly satisfying to remove the patches after hours of wear and see evidence of their work, the patches swollen with oil and gunk and my spots noticeably flatter. I buy them in bulk and they’re the only item that I fastidiously ensure I never run low on.

But the reason I buy these in bulk isn’t just because of acne; it’s also because of their ability to protect my skin from my picking fingers. This habit is also known as dermatillomania, which is characterized by a compulsion to pick at facial skin with fingers or other tools. With hydrocolloid pimple patches on, my wandering fingers don’t have a chance to make contact with my blemishes or my pores, so my skin can heal on its own without interference.

Skin picking is more common than you may think: the Cleveland Clinic reports that 2-5% of Americans deal with the condition, and this statistic is likely higher in reality because of the stigma around seeking help or identifying with the condition.

I think often about how my quality of life might have improved if I’d had pimple patches while I was in middle or high school, a time before pimple patches entered the U.S. skin care market. I’d often pick my skin raw and attempt to cover up the damage with makeup, which I reapplied and fretted over multiple times a day. This habit only became amplified in times of stress or anxiety, which, as one can imagine, was frequent during young adulthood.

When I first tried pimple patches in my twenties, it’s no exaggeration to say that my life changed. They kept my pimples clean and protected from my hands, and I was even able to touch the blemish through the patch without transferring oil or debris to the irritated area. And, amazingly, the patches provided some coverage, too; their transparent material blurred the redness of my zits so the area didn’t stand out as much. Now they’re truly my holy grail, desert-island item.

Amazon The Cosrx hydrocolloid pimple patches are transparent to blend in with skin.

There are tons of pimple patches on the market to choose from now, but I personally love the Cosrx pimple patches; I believe they’re as effective as pricier options while giving me the most bang for my buck (especially important for me since I buy five or 10 packs of 24 patches at a time). I also appreciate that each Cosrx packet includes three sizes of patches so I can vary the ones I use according to a given blemish’s size and or location.

Reviewers also swear by pimple patches to help with picking; one Cosrx buyer wrote on Amazon that she “can’t live without these. I struggle a lot with picking at any blemish on my face, which has always resulted in making a bad situation worse. These patches have been the antidote to that habit. They are incredibly effective at shrinking red spots, sucking out gunk from any popped or open spots, and reducing healing time overall. You still get that weirdly content feeling from seeing everything that is pulled from a blemish without causing scarring or wrecking your face in the process.”

