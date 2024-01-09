ShoppingMental Healthskin care acne

This Budget-Friendly Product Can Help With Skin Picking, According to People Who Use It

They're so useful and cheap, I buy five or 10 at a time.
Each pack of the Cosrx hydrocolloid pimple patches from Amazon contains 24 patches.
Pimple patches are an internet sensation, having gone viral on TikTok so many times that they are now a beauty mainstay. They’re mainly known for their hydrocolloid design, the same material used in blister and wound bandages to help facilitate wound healing. Hydrocolloids help create an ideal environment for wounds and acne to heal, sucking out gunk like dirt, pus and bacteria so skin can recover faster.

As an adult with acne, I love the blemish-healing function of pimple patches. I find it incredibly satisfying to remove the patches after hours of wear and see evidence of their work, the patches swollen with oil and gunk and my spots noticeably flatter. I buy them in bulk and they’re the only item that I fastidiously ensure I never run low on.

But the reason I buy these in bulk isn’t just because of acne; it’s also because of their ability to protect my skin from my picking fingers. This habit is also known as dermatillomania, which is characterized by a compulsion to pick at facial skin with fingers or other tools. With hydrocolloid pimple patches on, my wandering fingers don’t have a chance to make contact with my blemishes or my pores, so my skin can heal on its own without interference.

Three-pack: $11 at Amazon
Single pack: $6 at Ulta

Skin picking is more common than you may think: the Cleveland Clinic reports that 2-5% of Americans deal with the condition, and this statistic is likely higher in reality because of the stigma around seeking help or identifying with the condition.

I think often about how my quality of life might have improved if I’d had pimple patches while I was in middle or high school, a time before pimple patches entered the U.S. skin care market. I’d often pick my skin raw and attempt to cover up the damage with makeup, which I reapplied and fretted over multiple times a day. This habit only became amplified in times of stress or anxiety, which, as one can imagine, was frequent during young adulthood.

When I first tried pimple patches in my twenties, it’s no exaggeration to say that my life changed. They kept my pimples clean and protected from my hands, and I was even able to touch the blemish through the patch without transferring oil or debris to the irritated area. And, amazingly, the patches provided some coverage, too; their transparent material blurred the redness of my zits so the area didn’t stand out as much. Now they’re truly my holy grail, desert-island item.

The Cosrx hydrocolloid pimple patches are transparent to blend in with skin.
There are tons of pimple patches on the market to choose from now, but I personally love the Cosrx pimple patches; I believe they’re as effective as pricier options while giving me the most bang for my buck (especially important for me since I buy five or 10 packs of 24 patches at a time). I also appreciate that each Cosrx packet includes three sizes of patches so I can vary the ones I use according to a given blemish’s size and or location.

Three-pack: $11 at Amazon
Single pack: $6 at Ulta

Reviewers also swear by pimple patches to help with picking; one Cosrx buyer wrote on Amazon that she “can’t live without these. I struggle a lot with picking at any blemish on my face, which has always resulted in making a bad situation worse. These patches have been the antidote to that habit. They are incredibly effective at shrinking red spots, sucking out gunk from any popped or open spots, and reducing healing time overall. You still get that weirdly content feeling from seeing everything that is pulled from a blemish without causing scarring or wrecking your face in the process.”

I’ve also rounded up some other high-performing options that reviewers love for helping with picking and acne; read on for more.

1
Avarelle extra-large hydrocolloid patches for larger areas
These extra-large pimple patches are an awesome way to tackle acne that’s clustered over a wider area, like across the cheekbone, forehead, chest or back (you can also cut them into quarters or halves to suit your needs). They’re infused with tea tree, calendula and cica to help calm inflammation as the hydrocolloid helps extract pus. If you’ve ever wondered what a hydrocolloid face mask would be like, these are a great answer. Suffice to say, their larger size makes seeing all the gunk they pull out even more satisfying than usual.
$6.88 at Amazon$8.50 at Avarelle
2
Mighty Patch hydrocolloid nose patch
You can use this pimple patch to absorb the oil and gunk from the pores on your nose for a gentler alternative to a traditional nose strip. Its hydrocolloid material is designed to be extra flexible to accommodate the contours of the nose.
$16.55 at Amazon$17.99 at Ulta
3
Avarelle Multi-Dart patches for cystic spots
These Avarelle hydrocolloid patches are an excellent option for targeting painful cystic spots, which many patches can’t treat as effectively since the inflammation is deep under the skin. These pimple patches have tiny cone-shaped “darts” on their underside that deliver inflammation-fighting niacinamide, tea tree oil and calming cica underneath the surface of the skin to treat painful blemishes. (The darts don’t hurt; they cause a pinching sensation when first applied that goes away quickly.) When I feel a cyst coming on, I pop one of these on and it either stops the cyst in its tracks or noticeably reduces its lifespan — a seriously impressive result given that in my experience, untreated cysts can often last for weeks. They’re well worth the price for those wanting coverage for under-the-skin spots.
$15.29 at Amazon$16.99 at Avarelle
4
Starface star-shaped hydrocolloid patches
These starry patches are also popular since they help heal acne while adding a pop of fun and color; you can choose between four color options.
$24.29+ at Amazon
5
Cosrx Clear Fit Master Patch for an ultra-thin option
These extra-thin pimple patches supposedly blend in more when you're out and about during the day, in case you’re concerned about others noticing you're wearing a patch. You can even put makeup on top of them to conceal them further.
$5 at Amazon (regularly $6)$6 at Ulta

