JZhuk via Getty Images

Maybe you’re over the millennial pink trend, but we definitely aren’t. From rose gold trash cans to millennial pink everything, blush is basically a neutral at this point and we intend to use it as one, especially for accent chairs.

Whether you prefer subtle Scandi vibes or vibrant maximalist prints, a blush accent chair will work with any style and in any room. There are pink velvet armchairs, blush barrel chairs and coral cushion chairs to add a pop of color to your place.

Thankfully, you don’t have to spend a pretty penny to find a pink chair, so we’ve rounded up some of the most affordable styles every price point so you can find the perfect accent chair for your space, on your budget.

Take a look below: