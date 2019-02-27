HuffPost Finds

Where To Buy A Pretty Pink Accent Chair On Any Budget

Add a pop of color with pink velvet armchairs and blush barrel chairs.

Maybe you’re over the millennial pink trend, but we definitely aren’t. From rose gold trash cans to millennial pink everything, blush is basically a neutral at this point and we intend to use it as one, especially for accent chairs.

Whether you prefer subtle Scandi vibes or vibrant maximalist prints, a blush accent chair will work with any style and in any room. There are pink velvet armchairs, blush barrel chairs and coral cushion chairs to add a pop of color to your place.

Thankfully, you don’t have to spend a pretty penny to find a pink chair, so we’ve rounded up some of the most affordable styles every price point so you can find the perfect accent chair for your space, on your budget.

Take a look below:

1
Pink Accent Chair Under $200
Walmart
Get this DHP Pin Tufted Accent Chair from Walmart for $183.
2
Pink Accent Chair Under $300
Target
Find this Soriano Channel Tufted Chair at Target for $280
3
Pink Accent Chairs Under $400
Urban Outfitters
Get this Mindi Velvet Tufted Arm Chair from Urban Outfitters for $379.
4
Pink Accent Chair Under $500
Joss & Main
Get this Kester Armchair from Joss & Main on sale for $430, originally $635.
5
Pink Accent Chair Under $600
Anthropologie
Find this Cynthia Petite Accent Chair at Anthropologie for $598
6
Pink Accent Chair Under $700
Wayfair
Get this Antonsen Barrel Chair from Wayfair for $680.
7
Pink Accent Chair Under $800
Joybird
Get this Hughes Chair from Joybird on sale for $749, originally $999.
8
Pink Accent Chair Under $900
Hayneedle
Get this Meridian Furniture Inc Bellagio Upholstered Accent Barrel Chair from Hayneedle for $810.
9
Pink Accent Chair Under $1,000
Lulu & Georgia
Find this Ellia Velvet Swivel Glinder at Lulu & Georgia for $1,018. (We know it's technically over $1,000, but if you're already gonna splurge what's the harm)
