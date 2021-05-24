Pink Performs Gravity-Defying Aerial Duet With Mini-Me Daughter Willow At BBMAs

From the stage, she gave a sweet shoutout to Willow and her 4-year-old son Jameson, telling the crowd that her daughter “nailed” the aerial performance.

“I love what I do, and I love the people that I get to do it with,” Pink said. “And we’re pretty good at what we do. But it wouldn’t matter if no one came to see us and play with us. So all you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out. Thank you for letting us all feel together. I cannot wait until we can do it again, and until we can just sweat all over each other.”