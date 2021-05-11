Pink Juggles Music And Motherhood In Trailer For 'Balls To The Wall' Documentary

Pink promised fans will get a “balls to the wall” look at her life as both a pop icon and working mom in her new, hotly anticipated documentary.

The three-time Grammy winner released the trailer on Tuesday for “All I Know So Far,” due out May 21 on Amazon Prime. Directed by Michael Gracey, the film goes behind the scenes of the Beautiful Trauma World Tour and incorporates colorful performance footage from two 2019 concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“There’s no way a mother can walk away from her babies and not think about them every single second,” Pink says in the clip. “A lot of moms stop touring because you can’t imagine being able to do both.”

Commenting on her life on the road with her kids, she says, “We go all over the world and we’re surrounded by people that are incredibly passionate about what they do. That’s more of an education than I got.”

Andrew Macpherson/Amazon "Pink: All I Know So Far" is due out May 21 on Amazon Prime.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres after unveiling the trailer, the singer joked that she wanted to release “All I Know So Far” for the benefit of Willow Sage and Jameson Moon, the two children she shares with husband Corey Hart.

“We all create this narrative for ourself about how tough our childhood was and how awful our parents were,” she explained. “They’ll have that narrative about me, I’m sure, and then they can go back and watch this and realize that they made it all up and that I was actually fantastic.”

Lamenting the loss of live music during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pink said watching the film made her eager to hit the road once again.

“I miss all of us being able to be together without fear,” she said. “I was devastated last year when I realized I didn’t know when the next time would be that we could all be together and sweat together. I miss it a lot.”

Pink will get the chance to return to the stage later this month at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where she’ll receive the music publication’s coveted Icon Award. Previous honorees have included Céline Dion and Janet Jackson.