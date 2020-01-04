Pink Pledges $500,000 To Fight Australia Wildfires: ‘I Am Totally Devastated’

Raise your glass to Pink.

The pop star on Saturday morning pledged to donate $500,000 to help fight the wildfires that have swept across Australia since September, killing almost 500,000 animals and at least 17 people.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” the 40-year-old, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, wrote on Instagram.

“I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines,” she added. “My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

The singer-songwriter also shared the details of local state fire services where her fans could donate to:

Pink, who is currently taking a break from music to focus on family life, extolled the virtues of kindness while accepting the People’s Champion of 2019 accolade at the E! People’s Choice Awards in November.

“I don’t care about your politics. I care about your kids,” said the UNICEF ambassador. “I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people that don’t have what you have. Help them get it.”

“There is a planet that needs help. It feels good to help,” she added. “It feels powerful to help. Stop fighting each other and help each other. Get together with your friends and change the fucking world.”

Pink’s decision to put her money where her mouth is was widely welcomed on Twitter:

Pink. You beautiful human.

Australia has always loved you.

It’s tremendously kind of you to reciprocated that love in such a tangible, helpful way. Not just “thoughts and prayers” but by making a difference where it counts.

Thank you. #Pink4pm https://t.co/ltITtTmHUK — Danny Clayton (@DannyjClayton) January 4, 2020

We're receiving texts at ABC Gippsland to play some music from Pink during our rolling emergency coverage, following her extraordinary donation to the fire fighting efforts @Pink #gippsnews — Sarah Maunder (@s_maunder) January 4, 2020

Thank you — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) January 4, 2020

Thank you Pink xx 🙏🙏🙏 — Gorgi Coghlan (@GorgiCoghlan) January 4, 2020

Way to go!

This is bloody great!

You rock Pink!

I'll let my two young girls listen to all the parental advisory tracks they like now!! https://t.co/pcOJprPEhk — Chris Mitchell (@chrismbbcsport) January 4, 2020