Pink Shares What She Considers The Worst And Best Singles Of Her Career

Pink is sharing her true feelings about her work.

The Los Angeles Times asked the pop rocker what she considered her “best and worst singles” in an interview published Wednesday.

“Worst? I mean, there’s been so many,” she replied. “Maybe ‘True Love.’”

Pink is pictured at SiriusXM Studios on Feb. 22 in New York City. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

The 2012 song, which features English singer Lily Allen, includes lyrics like “You’re an asshole but I love you” and “I really hate you so much I think it must be true love.” Pink’s husband, former motocross star Carey Hart, appears in the music video.

Pink had a sweet reason for selecting the track as her worst, describing it as “mean.”

“Carey’s got thick skin, but I owe him a love song,” she said.

She also came up with an additional contender for the bottom spot.

“Oh wait, I did put out that SpongeBob thing,” she said, referencing a 2009 track for Nickelodeon’s sealife-centric cartoon.

“‘We’ve Got Scurvy’? I wish I never did that. That was a real mistake.”

(While the Times’ transcription doesn’t specify what her tone was, we have to assume she was kidding, because who could regret starring in this music video?)

As for her best singles, the Grammy winner chose the 2001 smash hit “Get the Party Started” and 2008’s “So What,” which was about a temporary separation from Hart. Ironically, the song also helped the two reconcile. According to Us Weekly, the pair patched things up after Pink got in touch with Hart to ask him about appearing in the track’s music video.

