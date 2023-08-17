LOADING ERROR LOADING

Pink appeared to signal her support for Britney Spears just hours after it was reported that the “Toxic” singer had split from her husband, Sam Asghari.

The three-time Grammy winner gave the lyrics to her 2001 hit “Don’t Let Me Get Me” a subtle ― but meaningful ― update during the Detroit stop on her Summer Carnival Tour.

The original version of “Don’t Let Me Get Me” addresses comparisons that were made between Pink and Spears early in their careers. “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears,” Pink sings. “She’s so pretty, that just ain’t me.”

At Wednesday’s concert, however, Pink updated the line to “sweet Britney Spears” as she performed an acoustic rendition of the song, as seen in video footage.

😭 At her show last night, @Pink changed the lyric of "Don't Let Me Get Me" from the original, "damn Britney Spears," to "sweet Britney Spears." pic.twitter.com/uxdcvcVAGf — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) August 17, 2023

Fans on social media were quick to applaud Pink for the musical gesture.

“I know it wasn’t intentional, but I’ve always found this part of the lyric excessive, and the fact that she changed it, it brings so much light to days like this, so thank you for that,” one person wrote on Instagram.

Added another: “Aww that’s the kind of support she needs.”

Asghari, a model and fitness trainer, filed for divorce from Spears Wednesday after just over a year of marriage. He and the pop star wed in June 2022 in a Woodland Hills, California, ceremony attended by Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Madonna, among other celebrities.

Prior to their wedding, Asghari and Spears dated for about seven years.

Spears has yet to respond publicly to the news, aside from a cryptic Instagram post in which she alluded to wanting to buy a horse.

From left: Beyoncé, Pink and Britney Spears in 2004. Dave Benett via Getty Images

Pink and Spears famously co-starred in a 2004 Pepsi commercial which also featured Beyoncé and Enrique Iglesias.

In 2021, Pink said she wished she’d “reached out more” to Spears, who at the time was embroiled in a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over a court-ordered conservatorship that limited her authority over her financial affairs.

“I love Britney, and here’s the thing about all of us voyeurs — none of us know what’s going on,” she told Bravo’s Andy Cohen. “We’re not there. And I would like to. I think we all would like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason — she’s a sweetheart. All I know is she’s incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy.”