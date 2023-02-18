Fans Think Pink Is Shading Christina Aguilera After Years Of Feud Rumors

Pink may have renewed some questions fans have had about a previous alleged feud between her and Christina Aguilera.

The singer was asked to rank her music videos throughout her career during an interview with BuzzFeed posted Friday. Pink ranked her involvement in the collaborative 2001 version of “Lady Marmalade” the lowest at No. 12. The song and video featured Pink, Aguilera, Mya and Lil’ Kim. Missy Elliott, a producer on the track, is also featured in the single and video.

“It wasn’t very fun to make,” Pink told BuzzFeed. “I’m all about fun, and it was, like, a lot of fuss. There were some personalities... Kim and Maya were nice.”

Pink’s comments sparked some reactions from music fans on Twitter, who seemed surprised that their past riff had made headlines again.

In 2017, Pink told host Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that she believed any problems between her and Aguilera were because they were both “super young.”

“I think I’m an alpha, and she’s an alpha,” she said before accusing the “Genie in a Bottle” singer of once swinging on her in a club.

But Pink said the two later made up and worked on a song together.

However, in 2019, Aguilera addressed Pink’s accusation that she tried to hit her and offered a very different version of events.

She told Cohen on another segment of “Watch What Happens Live” that she remembers the two playing spin the bottle and that they were supposed to share a kiss that never happened.

“She don’t want to get ‘Dirrty,’” Aguilera said, referencing her 2002 hit song.