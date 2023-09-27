Pink Kicks Out Concertgoer Who Called Circumcision 'Cruel And Harmful'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Pink, who received a bizarre gift from a fan during a show last summer, was interrupted again this week by an audience member’s antics.

The singer was in the middle of her show Monday when a man at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, began yelling about circumcision while holding up a message on his phone calling it “cruel and harmful.”

Advertisement

Pink, not one to suffer fools, told him to cut it out.

“Oh wow, you’re making a whole point right now, aren’t you?” Pink told the protester, as seen in viral TikTok footage. “Do you feel good about yourself? Are you gonna be alright? You spent all this money to come here and do that? Come on, dude.”

Pink joked that she might “have to buy a Birkin bag with that ticket money” before asking security to escort him out.

“He came here tonight to talk about circumcision,” she continued. “Get out, why don’t you get that outta here?”

Pink seemed to be getting fed up with people disrupting her performances. A person at a London show over the summer presented the singer with what she said were the ashes of her dead mother.

Advertisement

This wasn’t her first confrontation over circumcision, prompted by an innocent Instagram post in 2019 of her then-2-year-old son.

Pink joked after the protester was escorted out. Scott Legato/WireImage/Getty Images

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there,” she wrote in a blurred-out follow-up post. “Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper.”

Pink has expressed special distaste for people who tell others what to do with their bodies. She slammed then-President George W. Bush and his anti-gay marriage policy in 2006’s “Dear Mr. President,” and told People in 2018 that she doesn’t “like labels” because both genders “can do anything.”

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, she told any potential fans who “believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus” to “NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN.”