Pink Says Blood Tests Related To COVID-19 Revealed Son's 'Pretty Bad Allergies'

Pink shared two revelations with fans over the weekend: 1) How to make a vegan, gluten-free, egg-free cherry tart, and 2) That her son has “pretty bad food allergies” the family discovered after blood tests related to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
The 40-year-old shared a video of herself talking about making the tart and explained how the testing uncovered 3-year-old Jameson’s allergies.
“My dear boy, Jamo, has, turns out, pretty bad food allergies, which we were able to find out in some of the blood testing that we had to do recently because of COVID,” she said. “So, he’s allergic to wheat, dairy, and eggs.”
The “Walk Me Home” singer and her son contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in March. She’s been vocal about the experience, telling “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat in April that it was “the scariest thing I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life.”
Also in April, Pink explained in a livestream with author Jennifer Pastiloff that she has asthma and that the disease forced her to use a nebulizer (a machine that changes medication from a liquid to a mist so it can be inhaled) for the first time in decades.
Pink also told Pastiloff that her son experienced the “worst of it” and that “there were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life.”
“It’s funny, at one point, I heard myself saying ‘I thought they promised us our kids would be OK.’ It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this,” she said.
Pink has since donated $1 million to support medical professionals in Philadelphia and Los Angeles who are on the front lines of the disease.
