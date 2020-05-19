Pink Says Blood Tests Related To COVID-19 Revealed Son's 'Pretty Bad Allergies'

The “Walk Me Home” singer and her son contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in March. She’s been vocal about the experience, telling “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat in April that it was “the scariest thing I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life.”

Also in April, Pink explained in a livestream with author Jennifer Pastiloff that she has asthma and that the disease forced her to use a nebulizer (a machine that changes medication from a liquid to a mist so it can be inhaled) for the first time in decades.

Pink also told Pastiloff that her son experienced the “worst of it” and that “there were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life.”