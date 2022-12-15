What's Hot

Entertainment
pinkhigh school musicalOlivia Rodrigo

Pink's 11-Year-Old Daughter Channels Olivia Rodrigo With Stunning Musical Performance

Rodrigo said she was brought to tears after witnessing Willow Sage Hart's rendition of her "High School Musical" song.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Willow Sage Hart is once again demonstrating her budding musical prowess ― and this time, it’s with an emotional cover of an Olivia Rodrigo smash.

The 11-year-old daughter of singer Pink and former motocross star Carey Hart delivered a chilling rendition of “The Rose Song” ― which Rodrigo first performed on the second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” ― at her school recital this week.

On Tuesday, Pink shared a short video of Willow’s performance on Instagram. Based on the footage, Willow appears to have inherited her famous mom’s vocal chops and stage presence.

As of Thursday evening, Pink’s video had received more than 460,000 likes. Willow’s singing also drew praise from a host of celebrities, including Rodrigo herself.

“I’m crying!!!!! what a special girl,” Rodrigo wrote in the comments of Pink’s Instagram post. “Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure,” added singer Mandy Moore. “Superstar.”

Many fans got their first taste of Willow’s formidable talents two years ago, when she joined her mom on ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong” for a rendition of “The Christmas Song,” a tune popularized by Nat King Cole.

Pink (left) poses with her two children, Willow Sage Hart and Jameson Moon Hart, alongside husband Carey Hart.
Pink (left) poses with her two children, Willow Sage Hart and Jameson Moon Hart, alongside husband Carey Hart.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The mother-daughter performance became one of the standout moments of that television special, with fans heaping praise on Willow’s powerhouse voice.

As for Pink, the three-time Grammy winner is currently gearing up for a major musical resurgence. Last month, she unveiled “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” the lead single from her upcoming album, “Trustfall.”

Following the February release of “Trustfall,” Pink is slated to hit the road on the Summer Carnival 2.0 tour, with dates set for New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, among other cities.

