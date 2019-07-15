Pink Defends Photo Of Kids Running In Holocaust Memorial As 'Celebration Of Life'

Pink is hitting back at critics who condemned an Instagram photo she posted Sunday of her children running through the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin.

“These two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family,” the singer wrote in the caption. “The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

Pink added the remarks to her caption after some social media users said the photo — which appeared alongside shots of her mixing a cocktail and holding a bottle of Amaro — was inappropriate, the New York Daily News reported.

“This place is not definitely a hide and seek place, dear Pink,” one Instagrammer wrote of the Holocaust memorial. Another called the behavior of Pink’s son Jameson, 2, and daughter Willow, 8, “wrong.”

Jumping in to lend Pink support was actress Selma Blair, who wrote, “I love that what happened is not being forgotten. I love this celebration of life. I love you.”

Last week, the artist took aim at the “parenting police” in another post showing her children playing outside in sprinklers on a sunny day.

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water,” she wrote. “It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country!”

At the time, Pink was on tour in Germany.