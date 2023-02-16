What's Hot

Pink Pays Tribute To Her Late Father With A Powerful Song On Her New Album

The music video for "When I Get There" features home movies of the pop star with her dad, who died in 2021.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

As she gears up for a return to the spotlight, Pink is taking the chance to honor her late father, Jim Moore.

On Tuesday, the three-time Grammy winner unveiled “When I Get There,” a new ballad featured on her forthcoming album, “Trustfall.” The song’s music video is a compilation of home movies and other footage showing the singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, with her dad.

“I think of you when I think about forever. I hear a joke, and I know you would have told it better,” Pink sings. “You were always first in line, so why would it be different for heaven?”

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Pink explained her decision to release the track on Valentine’s Day, writing, “Sometimes love leaves us too soon.”

She added: “I cherish the love I have that I can touch- and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure. This one’s for you, Daddy Sir.”

Watch the music video for “When I Get There” below.

In August 2021, Pink announced that Moore had died at age 75 after undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer. At the time, the singer commemorated her father with a pair of throwback photos on her social media accounts, but she did not reveal his cause of death.

During his lifetime, Moore had been a fervent ― and very public ― supporter of Pink’s work as a pop musician. In 2007, he joined his daughter in concert to perform “I Have Seen the Rain,” a song he’d written while serving in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.

“My dad was my first rock star,” Pink told the crowd as she welcomed Moore to the stage. “I am who I am ... because of him.”

Jim Moore (left) and Pink at the 2000 Billboard Music Awards.
Ron Galella via Getty Images

“Trustfall,” due out Friday, is Pink’s ninth studio album. The singer told Billboard this week that she’s “really excited and anxious” for fans to hear her new music, much of which she’d written in self-isolation during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we’re all walking around with this sort of low-level trauma that we’re not even aware of,” she said.

“In the last three years, for all of us, this has been our generation’s ‘thing.’ Growing up in a military family and having a dad tell you, ‘You’ve never been through s–t’ — and I’m like, ‘Well, I have personally! It’s all relative, dad!’ But then you’re like, ‘No, we really haven’t been through anything, as a whole.’ And it feels like we have now, and are still, and we don’t know what’s coming next.”

