Pink Fires Back At Critics Of Her George Floyd Protest And Black Lives Matter Posts

“Will you shut the fuck up?” Eilish. “No one is saying your life doesn’t matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you … All you MFs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

After Pink re-shared the note in part, her comments were flooded with both messages of support and criticisms. In response to many of the hateful comments, Pink pushed back with some meaningful retorts.

“You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don’t even hear yourself and probably never will,” she wrote to one person who argued that by saying Black Lives Matter, the mom of two was actually saying “other races don’t matter as much.”