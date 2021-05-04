Pink Named Icon Award Recipient For 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Pink will receive the coveted Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards later this month, making her the youngest person selected for the honor.

The singer will be the 10th person to receive the award, with previous honorees including Janet Jackson, Prince, Garth Brooks, Celine Dion and Stevie Wonder, Billboard noted.

Pink called the recognition a “true ‘pinch me’ moment,” in a statement to the publication, saying she felt “humbled and blessed” to receive the award.

“As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world,” she said elsewhere in the statement.

Pink is also scheduled to perform at the event, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Billboard Music Awards celebrates Icon Award recipients as “outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself.”

The three-time Grammy winner’s last three studio albums, “The Truth About Love,” “Beautiful Trauma” and “Hurts 2B Human,” have all entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1, Billboard reported. Pink was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013.

Pink was joined by her husband, Carey Hart, and two children, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon, when she received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2019.

“There’s a power in believing in yourself, there’s a power in not giving up on life and not giving up on yourself,” she said in her speech at the time.

Pink released a song with her 9-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, titled “Cover Me in Sunshine” in February.

“Cover Me In Sunshine” with my baby girl is out now!! Hope this one puts a smile on your face 🌞 https://t.co/HPWimNK8hA pic.twitter.com/EYor3S7H3v — P!nk (@Pink) February 12, 2021