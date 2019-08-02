Pink Colorfully Slams Haters For Dissing Jessica Simpson For Dyeing Daughter's Hair

Pink has no time for haters on social media who think it’s cool to shame a mom for dyeing her kid’s hair.

On Thursday, the singer shared a photo of her 8-year-old daughter Willow Sage getting her locks dyed blue with a punchy caption: “I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday.”

The 39-year-old wrote in hashtags like “blue hair don’t care,” “get your own kids” and “parent police are actually just lonely sad people.” She also disabled comments on the post.

Pink’s post comes after an incident earlier this week when commenters lambasted Simpson on her Instagram page for sharing an image of her 7-year-old daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew wearing purple hair dye.

Simpson wrote in the caption that the look that was inspired by the “Descendants.” Dove Cameron’s character, Mal the daughter of Maleficent, has purple hair.

Commenters blew up the post with criticisms of Simpson, writing “Isn’t she too young to have her hair dyed?” and “so young it’s a shame.” However, in response to the mom-shamers, many ― like Pink ― came to Simpson’s defense, posting their support of her daughter’s hair choice in the comments.

“Relax people!!” wrote one social media user. “It’s not permanent and I think she looks adorable.”

Another wrote: “Letting your little girl be what she wants is the coolest thing in the world. Parents need to know how important this is.”