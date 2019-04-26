Pink Opens Up About How She's Changed Since Becoming A Mom

Pink has shared the many ways motherhood has “completely changed” her, both in her personal and professional life.

Pink has two kids, 7-year-old Willow and 2-year-old Jameson, with her husband, motocross champ Carey Hart. In an interview with Carson Daly on “Today,” the “Walk Me Home” singer opened up about the differences she’s noticed in herself since becoming a mother.

“I’m much more open. I’m much more accepting of myself. I’m much more thoughtful,” she said. “I plan more. I have to. I have to figure out the balance.”

Michael Tran via Getty Images Pink's husband, motocross champ Carey Hart, and their two kids, Willow and Jameson, supported her as she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February.

She noted that the experience of parenthood has also changed her as a singer-songwriter, but that she doesn’t specifically write songs to her children.

“I think about the world more and what we’re leaving for these kids and the direction we’re headed in so I guess it changes your music, but I’m not writing songs to my children because I feel like the best ones have already been written,” she said. “Between The Beatles and The Dixie Chicks, no one ever needs to write another love song to their children again.”

Pink is currently on her Beautiful Trauma tour, an experience that she’s sharing with her children.

She told Daly that “everybody brings their kids out” on tour.

“It’s fun for everybody, even the younger people that are out on tour with us, because the kids bring a levity to the situation that wouldn’t otherwise exist,” she said. “They make everything fun. They bring so much joy. They’re entertainment. They’re thoughtful. Willow does fundraisers. It’s just, it’s rad.”

Last year, Pink made an appearance on Reese Witherspoon’s show “Shine On With Reese” and described bringing kids on tour as “really tricky” and “exhausting,” but worth it.