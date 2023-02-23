What's Hot

EntertainmentMadonnapinkMTV VMAs

Pink Reveals Madonna Wanted Her For Iconic VMA Kiss But 'Doesn't Like' Her Now

"She tried to kind of play me on 'Regis and Kelly,' and I’m not the one," said Pink. "So, it didn't work out."
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

Pink was almost part of that iconic three-way kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer revealed Wednesday that she wasn’t able to attend the award show, leading Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera to individually kiss Madonna during the Aug. 28, 2003, ceremony, instead. Pink also claimed all three were personally invited by Madonna.

“I think we all were [invited],” Pink told KTU 103.5, per Billboard. “I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us. I was in Costa Rica at the time, having all kinds of fun with my boyfriend, Carey Hart. Gwen Stefani was also invited, I remember. It was a bunch of us.”

“It was going to be a party,” Pink continued. “It would’ve been a really weird party.”

It was only last month that Jennifer Lopez revealed she was asked to participate, as well.

Pink was frustrated to miss the moment, however, as Madonna was her childhood idol. In an interview with “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday, she recalled finally meeting the “Material Girl” three months later — only for Madonna to snub her.

“Madonna doesn’t like me,” Pink told Stern.

“It’s just such a silly story,” Pink told Stern. “I fucking love Madonna…She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was like, fangirling and dying to meet Madonna when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room.”

The two were invited guests at “Live with Regis and Kelly” on Nov. 11, 2003, when Pink jokingly played on the frivolous notion of being more famous than Madonna. Feeling confident after Madonna requested her backstage, Pink committed to the bit on TV.

“And so I just said a joke when Regis brought me out and said, ‘I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’” Pink told Stern about the encounter. “I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.’ It didn’t work out. It didn’t work out for us.”

Pink decided to chalk things up to being “a polarizing individual” that some people “just don’t like.” Fans most recently became intrigued by her alleged feud with Christina Aguilera after a Twitter thread chronicling their relentless back and forth went viral.

Pink ultimately denied holding a grudge — while lamenting the possibility Madonna does.

“Fuck, I loved her,” she told Stern.

