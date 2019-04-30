Pink revealed the deeper meaning behind the opening lyrics of her new song “Happy” and candidly admitted that it had to do with having a miscarriage as a teenager.

In the song, she sings “Since I was 17, I’ve always hated my body/ and it feels like my body’s hated me.”

“The reason I said [that] is because I’ve always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage,” the singer said in a candid interview with USA Today, adding that she planned on going through with the pregnancy.

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Pink attending the Brit Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena in London.

“But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not doing what it’s supposed to do,” Pink said.

“I’ve had several miscarriages since, so I think it’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are and the painful shit,” she added. “I’ve always written that way.”

Pink has always been open and honest about most of the areas of her life, including her at-times-tumultuous relationship with her husband, Carey Hart, whom she shares two children with.

“Carey and I have been in couples counseling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together,” she told Carson Daly on Friday’s “Today” show. “It’s the only reason we’re still together.”