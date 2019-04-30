Pink revealed the deeper meaning behind the opening lyrics of her new song “Happy” and candidly admitted that it had to do with having a miscarriage as a teenager.
In the song, she sings “Since I was 17, I’ve always hated my body/ and it feels like my body’s hated me.”
“The reason I said [that] is because I’ve always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage,” the singer said in a candid interview with USA Today, adding that she planned on going through with the pregnancy.
“But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not doing what it’s supposed to do,” Pink said.
“I’ve had several miscarriages since, so I think it’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are and the painful shit,” she added. “I’ve always written that way.”
Pink has always been open and honest about most of the areas of her life, including her at-times-tumultuous relationship with her husband, Carey Hart, whom she shares two children with.
“Carey and I have been in couples counseling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together,” she told Carson Daly on Friday’s “Today” show. “It’s the only reason we’re still together.”
She said the reason the two had such a volatile partnership is that they never had a model of what to do in either of their homes.
“Both of our families are — we come from broken families and we had no model of, ‘How are we supposed to keep this family together, and live this crazy life?’” Pink added.
“And there’s no model, there’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling and it works.”