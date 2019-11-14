Pink Announces Break From Music In 2020: 'It's Kind Of The Year Of The Family'

Of her motocross competitor husband, Pink told ET that he deserves a “trophy” for their nearly 14-year marriage.

“It’s been awhile. We used to make a big deal out of it. Now, we’re just lucky to be together,” she said, adding that they keep the flame alive in their relationship by fighting “nicer.”

In September, Hart showed just how nice and sweet he can be in a message to his wife on her 40th birthday. He wrote on Instagram that he’s looking forward to seeing how “nuts” he and Pink will be when they’re in their 80s.