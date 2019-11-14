Pink Announces Break From Music In 2020: 'It's Kind Of The Year Of The Family'

Heads up, Pink fans: The artist is taking a break from music in 2020.
On Wednesday, the singer told “Entertainment Tonight” that she’s planning a pause in her musical career in the next year so she can spend more time with her family.
“We did two and a half years [of music], and Willow’s back in school now,” said the “Walk Me Home” singer to ET host Cassie DiLaura. “Jameson’s going to start preschool soon. It’s kind of the year of the family. And Carey [Hart] has a lot going on as well. He’s super supportive. He follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”
Pink and Hart, who have been together since 2001, married in 2006 and have two children, Jameson, 2, and Willow, 8. The singer’s eighth album, “Hurts 2B Human,” was released earlier this year and she just wrapped up her Beautiful Trauma tour earlier this month.
Of her motocross competitor husband, Pink told ET that he deserves a “trophy” for their nearly 14-year marriage.
“It’s been awhile. We used to make a big deal out of it. Now, we’re just lucky to be together,” she said, adding that they keep the flame alive in their relationship by fighting “nicer.”
In September, Hart showed just how nice and sweet he can be in a message to his wife on her 40th birthday. He wrote on Instagram that he’s looking forward to seeing how “nuts” he and Pink will be when they’re in their 80s.
“Welcome to 40 baby. I’ve celebrated 18 birthdays with you, and I can say it’s amazing growing up with you. The person you have grown into is inspiring,” Hart wrote.
“You truly are like wine. You just keep getting better, and I’m so lucky to be along on this crazy ride with you. I love you baby. Looking forward many many more birthdays with you. I can’t wait to see how nuts you and I are in our 80’s,” he added with two laughing emojis.