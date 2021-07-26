Pop singer Pink was seeing red when the Norwegian women’s beach handball team got fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European championships last week.
So, on Sunday she offered to pay the penalty of 1500 euros ($1,770).
“I’m very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting sexist rules about their uniform,” the “Get the Party Started” star tweeted. “I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”
The team thanked Pink in an Instagram story, the BBC reported. Earlier, the squad expressed gratitude to everyone who supported their opposition to sexism.
The European Handball Federation said it enforced the punishment because the team’s shorts outfit was “not according to the athlete uniform regulations,” according to the BBC. The sport’s governing body in Norway said it would pay the fines, which the country’s minister for culture and sport, Abid Raja, called “completely ridiculous.”
Team members described the bikini bottoms as uncomfortable and degrading.
The team lost the bronze-medal game to Spain in Bulgaria.