Pink honored Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday with a performance of one of the late singer’s most beloved hits.

Pink performed “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from the 1978 musical “Grease” as photos of Newton-John were splashed across giant screens behind her. It was the pop star’s second performance of the night after she opened the show with her new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” while rolling around on skates.

While walking the red carpet earlier in the evening, the pop star reflected on the Australian chart topper.

“She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being,” Pink told ET about Newton-John, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August. “I loved her voice. My daughter just got done doing ‘Grease’ in her theater production, and she actually helped me learn the song.”

Pink performs “Hopelessly Devoted to You” at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Pink told ABC7 on Sunday that it was a “pleasure” to have met Newton-John and that “she was as darling as you would imagine,” per People. After one encounter in 2014, Newton-John even tweeted a photo of them with the caption: “P!nk. Trying to put into words how incredible you are… But words are not enough!!”

The “Grease” star won 10 AMAs during her career and hosted the ceremony alongside Aretha Franklin in 1976, according to Page Six. Newton-John also had 14 top-10 singles on the U.S. charts and won four Grammy Awards, according to ABC7. Her major silver-screen turns in “Grease” (1978) opposite John Travolta and “Xanadu” (1980) with Gene Kelly inspired generations of performers.

“I met her maybe three times- and she was an absolute angel,” Pink wrote on Instagram after Newton-John’s death. “One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met. Kindness personified. May she Rest In Peace and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time.”