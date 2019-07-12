Pink Issues Savagely Sarcastic Message For The 'Parenting Police'

Pop star Pink is well and truly done with the “parenting police.”

The “What About Us” singer this week tore into mom-shamers by writing a brutally sarcastic Instagram caption for a photo of her young daughter running through sprinkler water:

Pink, a three-time Grammy winner, wrote:

It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country! 🤘🏽👎🖕

She used the #fucktheparentingpolice and #opinionsarelikeassholes hashtags.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether an incident prompted Tuesday’s post. Pink confirmed with a later picture that she was currently away from her family while on tour in Hamburg, Germany:

Pink did vow in April, however, to stop sharing pictures of her children on social media following backlash over an image she’d posted of her bare-bottomed 2-year-old son.