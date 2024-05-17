PoliticsDonald Trumphush money trialballoon

Watch Pink Penises Fly At Trump Trial And Learn The Surprising Reason Why

The phallic balloons delivered an unexpected message that was revealed by the artist behind them.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

This was one political gathering for Donald Trump whose numbers had to be inflated.

Pink balloons shaped like penises flew into the Manhattan sky outside of the former president’s hush money trial Thursday to protest those prosecuting him and other perceived enemies, the artist who launched them said.

A floating presence for Trump, such as the Trump baby blimp, often is meant to mock the heavily indicted GOP presidential candidate.

But not this time.

The mylar army released from a U-Haul on Thursday sported the faces of Alvin Bragg, the district attorney in Trump’s current trial; trial Judge Juan Merchan; Jack Smith, the special counsel prosecuting Trump in federal cases related to election-scheming and the mishandling of classified documents; and Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over Trump’s business fraud civil trial and ordered him to pay hundreds of millions in fines.

“I’m an artist, so what do I do? Return the favor by humiliating these dicks,” Scott LoBaido said in video shared by Fox 5 New York reporter Michelle Arezou Ross.

She also posted a clip of the penises taking flight.

LoBaido told the New York Post the 100-balloon demonstration cost him about $1,500 and took him two days to put it together.

He accused those behind the soaring visages of attempting to destroy Trump and the constitution, the tabloid reported.

