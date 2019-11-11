Pink's Advice To Fans: 'Change The F**king World!'

Grammy-winning singer Pink won the People’s Champion of 2019 at the E! People’s Choice Awards ceremony Sunday night and immediately proved why she was picked.

“I don’t care about your politics. I care about your kids,” Pink said during her acceptance speech. “I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people that don’t have what you have. Help them get it. There is a planet that needs help. It feels good to help. It feels powerful to help. Stop fighting each other and help each other. Get together with your friends and change the fucking world.”

Pink said she believes that one person can make a difference.

“You feel like you don’t matter? You feel like your life doesn’t matter? Get involved! You can’t tell me Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Gloria Steinem, Anita Hill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg. Tell me one person can’t make a difference.”

Pink was honored for her philanthropy work focusing on women and children, including support of No Kid Hungry, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and the Human Rights Campaign. She is also an ambassador for UNICEF.

Pink turned up at the awards ceremony with husband Carey Hunt and children Jameson, 2, and Willow, 8.

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment via Getty Images Carey Hart and Pink with children Jameson and Willow Hart arrive at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.