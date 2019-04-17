There Appears To Be A Pink-Maned Tiny Horse Running Around An Island In Montreal

No one knows why or how, but a miniature horse with a pink mane appears to be roaming around Saint Helen’s Island in Montreal.

Many people have claimed to see the animal, which looks like it was ripped straight out of a storybook, in various places around the island since the beginning of the month. It even has a Facebook group dedicated to it.

Is it a prank? Is it real? Is it a viral marketing stunt for Ralph Lauren?

Unclear.

The Facebook group, “Sauvons le mini-cheval” ― “Save the mini horse,” in English ― features images of the animal wandering around and apparently living its life. (Notably, the Facebook group has no videos of the pony ― only photos.)

Saint Helen’s Island is part of Parc Jean-Drapeau, which hosts concerts and has an amusement park. The Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau, the publicly funded group that operates the park, has been searching for the pink-haired pony since Monday, to no avail.

“We remain on watch to find the animal, if it is still on the territory of Parc Jean-Drapeau,” Gabrielle Meloche, the group’s chief of communications, told CTV Montreal this week. “If it is there, we will take all necessary measures to ensure the animal is safe and returned to competent authorities.”

Meloche told HuffPost Canada the Société does not believe the pony is a hoax, though they have not seen the animal on the territory’s surveillance cameras. She also told the publication that they are looking for the pony “but it may be that it’s gone.”