Pink Uses Quarantine Time To Give Herself A Haircut After Drinking

Pink is using her self-isolation time to partake in adult beverages ― and give herself a new look.

On Wednesday, the three-time Grammy winner posted a quirky Instagram video revealing she’d spent the previous night cutting her own hair, and went on to proudly display the results.

“I don’t know how much you guys have been drinking [during] this whole quarantine thing, but I’ve decided to make it a sport,” she said in the clip. “When I drink, I get really, really brilliant ideas. And last night, I got an idea ... I can cut hair. I can totally cut hair. Why have I been paying people all this time?”

“Look what I did,” she added as she pushed aside her knit cap to reveal a fresh, if somewhat choppy, buzz cut. “What do you think? Good look? Am I giving you Alyssa Milano vibes? Charlize Theron?”

Noting she might have to “fix it,” Pink concluded the video with some timely advice for fans.

“Stay safe,” she said. “Stay home. Cut your own hair! Screw it.”

A few of the pop superstar’s confidantes sounded their approval.

“This was my favorite thing I’ve seen today,” wrote country singer Miranda Lambert. “Besides baby chicks.” Pink’s husband Carey Hart, meanwhile, seemed a little less enthusiastic, responding simply with an exasperated-looking emoji.

Pink isn’t the only star using time at home during the coronavirus pandemic to give themselves a makeover.

On Thursday, Elle Fanning posted a selfie to her Instagram stories that showed off a new pale-pink hair color.