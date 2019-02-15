Pink revealed that she hurt herself while slashing her husband Carey Hart’s tires “not long ago.”

The singer told Ellen DeGeneres that the injury and incident occurred last Thanksgiving.

“The holidays are stressful,” Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, said to a look of disbelief from DeGeneres and laughs from the audience during an episode of the talk show host’s show that aired Friday.

“I got clean through the first one. He has a raised F250 and those tires are thick, thank you very much,” she added. “And the second one I lost a little steam and I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Carey Hart (left) and Pink arrive at the American Music Awards in November 2017 in Los Angeles. Pink said she slashed Hart's tires last Thanksgiving.

Luckily, neither Hart or Pink were further injured in the incident and the singer said she “couldn’t feel a thing” when she got 13 stitches to close her hand back up.

“I didn’t need any anesthesia,” she said.

Pink has candidly spoken about the ups and downs she’s gone through with Hart during their relationship. The two, who have been married since 2006, separated in 2008 but later reconciled.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and [think] he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock,” Pink said in an interview with The Guardian in 2017, in which she admitted that “monogamy is work.”

“He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some,” the singer said.