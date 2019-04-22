Pink Quits Posting Kid Pictures On Social Media After Diaper Debacle

Pink is vowing to stop posting images of her children on social media altogether after a recent vacation photo sparked outrage on Instagram.

Last month, the three-time Grammy winner was blasted after posting the photo, which showed her 2-year-old son, Jameson Moon, and 7-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, feeding a pelican at a beach resort. The original image showed Jameson Moon had removed his swim diaper and was naked from the waist down.

Though Pink offered a strongly worded rebuttal and swapped the photo with an edited version that obscured her son’s bottom half with a scribble, she nonetheless received a tirade of criticism. Some comments even reportedly disparaged her for circumcising her son.

In a Monday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the singer said the “nasty” experience has convinced her to keep her intimate family moments off social media altogether.

“People went as far as saying someone should call child services because he didn’t have a diaper on and how dare I … just some of the nastiest things,” she said. “I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve done in my whole life.”

“I just won’t share them anymore,” she continued. “I won’t do it. I’m not posting pictures of them anymore.”

Pink said she believes some of her critics had a point in suggesting that because of her superstar status she be more careful about the images of her kids that she chooses to share online.

Still, she stressed, “There’s a nice way to say that. There’s a kind way to be online, and I’m open to kindness.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pink got back into pop artist mode with a live performance of her new single, “Walk Me Home,” from her forthcoming album, “Hurts 2B Human.”

In a February appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Pink said “Hurts 2B Human” ― due out Friday ― was a deeply personal work.