Pink Goes Off On Haters For Bashing A Photo Of Her Son Without A Diaper

Pink has had it with her critics on Instagram.

On Sunday, the singer railed against people who shamed her for posting an image of herself with her 2-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter feeding a pelican. Her son is naked from the waist down, with a black scribble covering his body.

Initially, the 39-year-old had posted an uncensored image, but she reposted it with the edit because people had disparaged her for the original photograph.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper,” Pink wrote in a caption of the revised image, calling her haters “fucking disgusting” and noting that she’d be turning the comments off because of “the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives.”

She added: “Smfh. Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face.”

The star often shares images of her children on social media. She also posted a smiling snapshot of herself and the kids on a boat on Sunday.

Pink has never shied away from controversy on Instagram, and frequently chimes in when she doesn’t like how things are playing out on the platform.

In December, the “What About Us” singer responded directly to a follower of her husband, Carey Hart, who lambasted him for his parenting skills. Hart has drawn some criticism for his controversial posts about shooting looters after the California wildfires and for photos of him riding motorcycles with his kids.

Pink interjected on her husband’s behalf with a lengthy response to the commenter.

“You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in Parenting expertise?” she wrote.

She later added that the fan was merely a “social media spectator” who had no business offering his two cents on her family.