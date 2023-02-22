What's Hot

Pink Says She Was Once Terrified She’d Be A ‘Terrible Mother’

The singer has two children with her husband, Carey Hart.
Pink recently opened up about once feeling “terrified” about becoming a mother.

The singer told People in an article published on Wednesday that she didn’t picture herself having a family when she was younger.

“I was terrified I would be a terrible mother,” she said, adding that she was told having kids would ruin her music career.

“But oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I’ve ever done, and I love it, I love it,” she said. “It’s shocking, shocking how responsible I’ve become.”

Pink and her husband, former motocross star Carey Hart, have two children: daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6.

Pink and Carey Hart with their children, Willow and Jameson, at the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

In December, Pink posted on Instagram a video of her daughter Willow singing a rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s “The Rose Song” at a school recital.

“This 11-year-old (11,000-year-old soul) blows me away,” the proud mom captioned the post.

Pink released her latest album, “Trustfall,” on Friday. The North American leg of her Summer Carnival Tour is set to kick off in July.

