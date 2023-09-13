LOADING ERROR LOADING

Pink won’t suffer any fools — and particularly not on her birthday.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer should have been awash in unconditional love last week when she turned 44. But on Tuesday, a troll posted a cynical birthday message tagging the musician on a photo of comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard.

“Thank you so much,” Pink replied sarcastically on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post. I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful.”

It “was a good lesson in ignorance,” the Grammy winner added before concluding: “Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one.”

Izzard, who recently opted to go by Suzy and prefers to use she/her pronouns, has been gender-nonconforming for years and has used her status as a stand-up comedian and actor to break down gender barriers.

Pink, meanwhile, has long championed LGBTQ rights and, while accepting an MTV Video Music Award in 2017, explained that she has often been targeted for appearing “too masculine.”

“When people make fun of me, that’s what they use,” she said at the time. “They say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I have too many opinions, my body is too strong.”

Pink has long championed LGBTQ rights, making her response a rather unlikely dig at Izzard. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/Associated Press

Some social media users wondered why Pink was “responding to trolls” this week.

One chimed in on X to state: “To be fair @Pink I should also like to point out there is absolutely nothing wrong with the person in that photo as well. Seems like they want to make fun of them and that is hurtful to that person too.”

But others celebrated Pink’s response and argued that “assholes just love the attention they get.” Another stated that it’s “important to teach our children about the importance of being kind,” while another wrote: “Pink is an ICON AND A LEGEND.”

The singer told People in 2018 that she doesn’t “like labels” because “a woman and a girl can do anything. And I believe that a boy can do anything.”

“So I have boys that flip dirt bikes and I have boy friends that wear dresses,” she continued. “It’s all okay to me. It’s whatever floats your boat.”