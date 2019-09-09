Pink's Husband, Carey Hart, Knows How To Write A Birthday Message

Pink is celebrating a major milestone of a birthday and her husband, Carey Hart, knows just what to say.

Hart penned a sweet birthday message to his wife ― complete with plenty of photos of the two and their family ― in celebration of her turning 40 on Sunday. The former motocross racer spoke of the couple’s nearly two decades together and his prediction for the couple when they turn 80.

“Welcome to 40 baby. I’ve celebrated 18 birthdays with you, and I can say it’s amazing growing up with you. The person you have grown into is inspiring,” he wrote, shouting out what an amazing wife, “motorcycle mama,” philanthropist and businesswoman she is.

“You truly are like wine. You just keep getting better, and I’m so lucky to be along on this crazy ride with you,” he continued. “I love you baby. Looking forward many many more birthdays with you. I can’t wait to see how nuts you and I are in our 80’s,” Hart added with a laughing emoji.

Many of Pink’s friends also commented on the post, wishing the singer a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday. You have settled in my soul as the embodiment of living a well fought for life, an amazing mom and wife and human,” actress Selma Blair added. “I love you.”

Pink was ready for the milestone day and posted a photo of herself doing a near-split in the air for her birthday.

“THANK YOU FOR MY BDAY WISHES. I’m jumping for joy to be 40. I’m so f’ing into it,” the singer wrote. “I love you all!”

Pink has spoken about what a “blessing” it is to age before, after a troll said that she looked “so old that [she] should be named Purple instead.”

“You must be from LA. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every fucking minute of my 38 years,” the singer tweeted in 2018.

In a separate tweet, the singer wrote that she hoped in another decade, she would look even older.

“I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive,” she added.

Amen to that.

