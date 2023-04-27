What's Hot

Howard Stern Names The 1 Thing Tucker Carlson Forgot

Ex-UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced In Patients Sex Abuse Case

Tinned Fish Is Having A Moment, But Is It Actually Good For You?

17 Things Under $50 You'll Want To Buy At Wayfair's Way Day Sale

Doctors Reveal The 5 Secrets To Soothing Kids’ Ears On A Plane

Opinion: Texas Lawmakers Want Religious Indoctrination In Schools — May God Help Us All

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In May

34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

These Are Reviewers’ Favorite Way Day Deals

13 Skin Care Products Under $50 That Actually Deliver Results

Hot Sleeper? These 10 Genius Products Can Help You Get Better Rest

Tucker Carlson Mocked Over His ‘Unbelievably Stupid’ New Video Rant

EntertainmentTwitterpinktroll

Pink Has Perfect Response To Far-Right Twitter Troll

The pop star fired back with a mocking tweet and a highly appropriate emoji.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Haven’t trolls on Twitter learned not to mess with Pink?

The “Get The Party Started” singer has a long and celebrated history of shutting down people who make mean and unwarranted comments about her appearance.

So, when far-right internet personality Stew Peters this week shared a photo of the mother of two with the caption, “Those aren’t child-bearing hips,” Pink responded with a perfect putdown.

“Oh, Stewie,” she replied to the conspiracy theorist.

“Stewie Stewie Stewie. You’ve got too much free time.”

The pop star tweeted a clown emoji for good measure.

The comeback had Pink’s fans raising a glass:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community