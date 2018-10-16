Congratulations are in order for Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews.

The two welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday.

“Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well,” a representative for Middleton told People, adding that the little one weighed in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

The happy news comes just days after a very pregnant Middleton was spotted with her husband at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images James Matthews and Pippa Middleton attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on Oct. 12 in Windsor.

Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, married Matthews in May 2017. She finally confirmed her pregnancy in June after weeks of speculation.

She wrote about expecting her first child in a fitness column for Waitrose Weekend.

“This being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered,” Middleton wrote. “I wanted to know things like, would I strain if I served in tennis, are strokes of swimming safe, can I still do a normal yoga class if I avoided certain positions? Could I still work my abs?”

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Middleton and Matthews on their wedding day.

Middleton and Matthews’ exciting baby news follows the Kensington Palace announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together in the spring.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said in a statement.