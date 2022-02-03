Fans of a certain bare-chested flag bearer at the Olympic opening ceremony, prepare to be bummed.

Pita Taufatofua, who has represented Tonga in the last three Olympics ― and more notably carried the country’s colors while oiled up and shirtless for adoring fans across the globe ― announced he would not be at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Ergo, no opening ceremony, which kicks off Friday.

Advertisement

Taufatofua wrote on Instagram that pandemic restrictions on competition and travel have taken their toll.

“But I continue with joy as I prepare to support all the Olympians who have worked so hard to represent their countries,” he wrote, accompanied by a torso-baring photo of him in the snow. “They are all flagbearers, they all stand for that voice within that calls us all to become our very best.”

Taufatofua, who competed in taekwondo and cross-country skiing for summer and winter games in Rio, Pyeongchang and Tokyo, mentioned he was pursuing another dream, but didn’t specify what that was.

In the meantime, he’s aiding in the relief effort for Tonga, which was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami recently.

Advertisement

Here’s a walk down memory line at his opening ceremonies. Until Paris 2024, Pita?

Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga makes the scene at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Jamie Squire via Getty Images

Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua: It wasn't just the ice that glistened at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Ryan Pierse via Getty Images