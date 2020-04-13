CORONAVIRUS

Rapper Pitbull Drops Song To Raise Coronavirus Relief Funds, Tells Fans 'We Will Win'

Proceeds from Mr. 305's "worldwide anthem" titled "I Believe That We Will Win" will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

Pitbull has released a new song aimed at raising money for and awareness of relief efforts around the globe combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s calling “I Believe That We Will Win” a “world anthem.”

“You know what spreads faster than any virus? Is fear / And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise / Let me tell you what I believe / I believe we will face everything and rise,” the 39-year-old raps in the lyrics.

The refrain in the chorus is an emphatic, “I believe that we will win!”

Last month, the self-proclaimed Mr. Worldwide announced he’d be releasing a song with proceeds going to “various charities around the world.” Additionally, he implored “students, medical workers, first responders, parents, grandparents” and others to submit a video of themselves singing the lyrics and doing specific choreography.

More than 1.8 million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed around the world. More than 115,000 people have died from the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

