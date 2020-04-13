Rapper Pitbull Drops Song To Raise Coronavirus Relief Funds, Tells Fans 'We Will Win'

Pitbull has released a new song aimed at raising money for and awareness of relief efforts around the globe combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s calling “I Believe That We Will Win” a “world anthem.”

“You know what spreads faster than any virus? Is fear / And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise / Let me tell you what I believe / I believe we will face everything and rise,” the 39-year-old raps in the lyrics.

The refrain in the chorus is an emphatic, “I believe that we will win!”

Last month, the self-proclaimed Mr. Worldwide announced he’d be releasing a song with proceeds going to “various charities around the world.” Additionally, he implored “students, medical workers, first responders, parents, grandparents” and others to submit a video of themselves singing the lyrics and doing specific choreography.

More than 1.8 million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed around the world. More than 115,000 people have died from the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.