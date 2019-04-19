'Pitch Perfect' Co-Stars Skylar Astin, Anna Camp Break Up

Skylar Astin and Anna Camp, stars of the hit franchise “Pitch Perfect,” have split up.

The duo released a statement to People on Friday saying: “We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.”

Astin and Camp met while filming “Pitch Perfect” and tied the knot in September 2016 in an outdoor ceremony on the California coast with friends and family by their sides.

Throughout their relationship, the pair was very active on social media and frequently posted about their feelings for each other. The last time either posted about the other on Instagram was in January. Astin shared a News Year’s Eve snapshot on Jan. 1 while Camp shared a carousel of images from the pair at a wedding on Jan. 17. As of Friday, Astin and Camp do not follow each other on the platform.

People notes that they were “last spotted together attending the Mickey’s 90th Spectacular in October.”