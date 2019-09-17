Pittsburgh Pirates’ Felipe Vázquez Charged With Sex Crimes Involving A Minor

Pittsburgh Pirates’ closer Felipe Vázquez is under arrest, facing felony sex charges involving a minor.

A warrant issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement led to the arrest of the 28-year-old relief pitcher in the Pittsburgh area on charges of computer pornography-solicitation of a child and providing obscene material to minors. Court documents obtained by Pittsburgh’s WTAE-TV show he is also facing a charge of statutory sexual assault.

Vázquez, who according to The Associated Press lives in Saint Cloud, Florida, began a sexual relationship with a girl in that state when she was 13, authorities say.

“The victim, now 15 years of age, was continuing to have a relationship with Vázquez via text messaging and received a video in July from him in which he is shown performing a sex act,” the Florida officials said in a statement. “Additionally, Vázquez allegedly sent the victim text messages suggesting they would meet for sex after his baseball season was over.”

Vázquez, named to the National League’s All-Star team in 2018 and this season, has been placed on administrative leave from the team.

“We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously,” Pirates President Frank Coonelly said in a statement to CNN. “We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time.”

Vázquez has been denied bail and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania pending extradition to Florida.