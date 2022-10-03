Football Fan Dies After Falling From Escalator At Pittsburgh Steelers Game

Fans crowd the rotunda at Acrisure Stadium to watch during the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Jets won 24-20. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) via Associated Press

A football fan died after falling from an escalator at a Pittsburgh Steelers game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

The unidentified man reportedly fell nearly 40 feet near Gate C inside the stadium shortly after the Steelers lost to the Jets in a final score of 24-20. Pittsburgh Police and EMS responded to the scene shortly after his fall.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident.

“Around 4:45 p.m. on October 2nd, Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from an escalator,” the statement reads. Paramedics administered care on scene and transported him in critical condition to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Steelers Spokesman Burt Lauten released a statement on behalf of the team shortly after the fan passed away. The statement was obtained by WXPI Channel 11 News.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” Lauten said. “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”