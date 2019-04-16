Grieving Pittsburgh Synagogue Calls On Young Artists To Help Beautify Building

A Pittsburgh synagogue is looking for art to beautify the site of its building as the people who worshipped there continue to recover from last fall’s attack, one of the deadliest against the Jewish community in U.S. history.

The Tree of Life synagogue is inviting teenage artists to submit “original, uplifting” works that express messages of “peace, love, community, hope, healing and resilience.” The artwork will be placed on temporary fencing surrounding the building, which has not yet reopened for worship services.

The project, dubbed #HeartsTogether: The Art of Rebuilding, seeks to “transform the temporarily vacant and dismal site into a thing of beauty.”

“It will reflect the strength and positivity that well-wishers shared with us in our darkest days,” the synagogue wrote on the project’s website. “It is one way we are beginning to give back.”

CBS Pittsburgh / KDKA / Screenshot A temporary fence has been placed on one side of the Tree of Life synagogue.

Eleven people were killed and seven wounded when an anti-Semitic truck driver opened fire at the synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. The suspect has pleaded not guilty.

Among the dead and injured were members of all three congregations that worshipped in the building ― Tree of Life, New Light and Dor Hadash.

The building is still unusable, according to the synagogue’s website. The congregations are deciding whether parts of the structure will be razed or refurbished, CBS affiliate KDKA reports. For now, it is partly surrounded by a chain link fence covered with weathered blue tarp.

“Once the tarps and the fence went up, it’s just really sad and very dismal,” Laurie Zittrain Eisenberg, a Tree of Life board member, told KDKA. She said she hopes art from young people will create a sidewalk gallery of “just one positive, upbeat image after another.”

The #HeartsTogether project is open to those from age 13 through age 17. The synagogue said it was “impressed by how many young people reached out to us in the wake of our tragedy.”

The teenage artists are being asked to reflect on themes such as unity, strength, gratitude, kindness, diversity and faith. The synagogue specified that the artwork should not include the words “hate” or “hatred.” Artwork that is deemed appropriate but does not make it onto the fencing will be displayed in an online gallery on the synagogue’s website.

Submissions will be accepted online until May 31.