Grieving family and friends held a vigil on Friday for a Philadelphia pizza deliveryman killed in a disturbing incident earlier this week.

Bobby Jenkins, 30, was shot in the chest while making a pizza delivery on Tuesday evening, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The address where the food was ordered was actually under construction and vacant, leading police to believe the perpetrators lured Jenkins there to rob him, according to NBC Philadelphia. The robbery then turned into a homicide, police say.

This is Bobby Jenkins. He was shot and killed while delivering a pizza to a vacant home in Overbrook Park. He worked for Stacy’s Pizzeria for only a few short weeks, earning some extra cash to start his own business, his cousin tells @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/dReFQDXTLm — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 27, 2019

Whoever killed Jenkins has not been found. At the vigil on Friday, his brother Caliel Blocker asked for help finding whoever did it, Fox 29 reported.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith called Jenkins’ death a “senseless tragedy” at a Wednesday press conference. He also said that the shooting bears strong resemblance to an incident that happened on Feb. 17. In that case, a different food delivery driver was also called to a vacant home and was robbed, though that driver wasn’t hurt.