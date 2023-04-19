What's Hot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Hot Take On Fox News Settlement Goes Awry

CNN's Alisyn Camerota Says Dominion Settlement Is Actually A 'Victory For Fox'

Donald Trump Throws Hissy Fit Over Elon Musk Revelation

Twitter Quietly Axes Policy Against Deadnaming Trans People

Dominion Lawyer Explains Why They Settled With Fox News

John Fetterman Returns to Work, Immediately Trolls Right-Wing 'Fringy Fringies'

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Massively Outraised By Dem Rival Adam Frisch

Damar Hamlin Reveals Collapse Cause And Conspiracy Theorists Still Won't Shut Up

This Memoir Shows How To Find Beauty In Divorce

'Nightmare Fuel': Trump’s New Trading Cards Go Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Stanley Tucci Would Never Play This One Role Again

Bill O'Reilly Trashes 'Foolish' Fox News, Warns 'Nightmare Will Continue'

U.S. NewsPhiladelphiaPizzahigh speed chase

Pizza Delivery Driver's Quick-Thinking Sees Suspect Bite The Crust

The pie remained unharmed.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morell stepped in — quite literally — to help police detain a suspect in suburban Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Cocco’s Pizzeria employee tripped up a teenager who seconds earlier jumped out of an allegedly stolen car to flee officers after a high-speed chase.

Astonishingly, the pie that Morell was carrying for a customer, whose doorbell video camera captured his quick-thinking interception, remained completely unharmed.

Watch the video here:

“I was raised to step in if you see something that’s not right,” Morell told reporters. “So, I just wanted to do my part.”

Brookhaven police thanked Morell for his help.

“Thank you sir for the assist!!!” the department wrote on Facebook. “If you’re interested in a job we are always looking for good people.”

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community