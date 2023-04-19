Pizza Delivery Driver's Quick-Thinking Sees Suspect Bite The Crust

Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morell stepped in — quite literally — to help police detain a suspect in suburban Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Cocco’s Pizzeria employee tripped up a teenager who seconds earlier jumped out of an allegedly stolen car to flee officers after a high-speed chase.

Advertisement

Astonishingly, the pie that Morell was carrying for a customer, whose doorbell video camera captured his quick-thinking interception, remained completely unharmed.

Watch the video here:

“I was raised to step in if you see something that’s not right,” Morell told reporters. “So, I just wanted to do my part.”

Brookhaven police thanked Morell for his help.

“Thank you sir for the assist!!!” the department wrote on Facebook. “If you’re interested in a job we are always looking for good people.”