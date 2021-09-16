Alleged Pizza Roll Pooper Apprehended After Oklahoma Grocery Store Incident

Note to our readers: Some people may find the below description of the crime offensive.

Shirley Wright-Johnson had a crappy shopping experience on Wednesday ― literally.

Wright-Johnson said she was picking up some items a grocery store in Moore, Oklahoma, with her two daughters when she reached for a bag of frozen pizza rolls. She quickly discovered something else in her hand: human excrement.

“I pick up a bag of pizza rolls and there’s literally shit,” she said in a video obtained by Oklahoma City NBC affiliate KFOR-TV. “Human shit. Excuse my language.”

Someone defecated inside a supermarket freezer onto a bag of Totino’s Pizza Rolls, then covered the mess with another package of the treats, police told the TV station.

“I grabbed the bag, I felt something smushy on the bag, so I turned it over and there it was,” Wright-Johnson said. “I was upset, I was disgusted, I feel like I was violated.”

The ride home was miserable, she said, even though she quickly scrubbed off her hands.

“All the way home [my kids were] still were like, ‘Mom, I can smell it, I can smell it.’ I’m like, ‘I smell it too, baby.’”

She told Oklahoma City CBS affiliate KWTV-TV: “It’s just disgusting. That’s the only word I can use is disgusting and horrible.”

Moore police, using surveillance video from the scene of the grime, flushed out a man they identified as a person of interest. He was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on unrelated charges while the poop probe continues, according to KFOR.

A police spokesperson told The Smoking Gun that the man’s name will be released if formal charges are filed. The man also was reported taking pictures of women in the grocery store, police added.