Manhunt Underway For Pizzagate Restaurant Arson Suspect

The restaurant at the center of the infamous and false Pizzagate conspiracy was targeted in an arson attack in Washington, according to authorities.

According to a Twitter post from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Wednesday incident at Comet Ping Pong has sparked a manhunt for a possible perpetrator, who can be seen in two images released to the public.

ATF is seeking the pictured suspect for questioning about the January 23, 2019 arson at Comet Pizza, 5037 Connecticut Ave NW. If you have any information contact 1-888-ATF-FIRE. pic.twitter.com/KJd9FqZQt0 — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) January 25, 2019

The arsonist left behind a handful of charred matches and lighter fluid by a set of curtains he ignited, The Washington Post reported. No injuries occurred and the restaurant’s staff quickly put out the flames.

The Post reported that no immediate connection had been established between the blaze and an incident in late 2016 in which a man from North Carolina went to the restaurant with a loaded assault rifle in response to the bogus conspiracy theory that ensnared the eatery.

In the run-up to the 2016 election, the fraudulent Pizzagate rumors brewed in corners of the internet frequented by extremists, including far-right radio host Alex Jones. He was among those alleging that the restaurant was the site of a human trafficking ring linked to Hillary Clinton.