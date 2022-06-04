14 Places You Should Probably Clean And Definitely Haven't

Popular items from this list include:
A cleaning brush kit to draw out the dust hidden in plain sight.
An OXO duster with a long microfiber cloth and extender, which means the dust bunnies living rent-free under your sofa have just met their maker.
A pack of microfiber cloths for a lint- and streak-free finish on glassware, windows and those light fixtures that have been covered in a layer of dulling grime.
The place: windowsills and sliding door bases
The product: a cleaning brush kit to draw out dust hidden in plain sight
This five-piece kit comes with a track cleaning brush, a tile lines brush, a window blind duster, a 2-in-1 windowsill sweeper and a hand-held groove gap brush. Promising review:
"We just moved and the previous owners of our new house left us a wonderful amount of dust and dirt to clean. I was originally looking for just a vent cleaner and stumbled upon these multi kits. The price point is amazing and it really does seem like a do it all kit." — Ty Loli
The place: under your couch and all major appliances
The product: an OXO duster with a long microfiber cloth and extender
Promising review:
"Bought a new home and I noticed some dust under the stove and fridge so I bought this OXO Duster. Well, surprise, surprise! The previous owners were disgusting and I cleaned out much more than dust; dust, crumbs, toys, cereal, oats, nuts, and pills. Yuck yuck yuck. I don’t think I would’ve pulled out all this crap with any other duster." — Reading&Writing
The place: glass light fixtures that are supposed to brighten up your home
The product: a pack of microfiber cloths for a lint- and streak-free finish
Promising review
: "If you have any glass light fixtures in your home you absolutely need this product. I don't think the fixture was this clear even when I bought it, and the best part is it’s just using water and the two rags." — Lisa Collins
The place: Inside your dryer lint trap
The product: a vacuum hose attachment
Promising review:
"This thing is seriously amazing. I figured out how to use it very quickly and it worked like a charm. I had a sock stuck wayy down in my vent and would've had no idea! I still can't believe how much lent and dust came out of my dryer. My husband is already talking about other uses for this unique tool, like getting into tight spaces in our cars." — J. Johnson
The place: sink faucets and showerheads that are covered in actual grime
The product: a jug of CLR calcium, lime and rust remover
Promising review:
"The photo says it all. I have tried so many things to get the hard water build-up off of this faucet and nothing works. It's hard as a rock! I left it soaking for about an hour in a nondiluted mix and was able to scrub it all off easily. So happy and going to use this for other hard water issues in our house." — Mar
The place: your dishwasher
The product: Affresh cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"I had tried lots of white vinegar for two cycles in my 20-year-old dishwasher for the cloudy and powdery dinginess it had started doing and it only helped about 30%. We have very hard water. This zapped the buildup and glass is clear again and colored plastics no longer have the powdery-like coating. So glad I took a chance on this!" — J. Holden
The place: the microwave
The product: a microwave steam cleaner
Promising review:
"I was skeptical about buying this at first, but it's AWESOME. It works like a charm! Super easy to use and does exactly what it says. It made my microwave look brand-new again!" — Lisa
The place: car vents and keyboards
The product: a jar of Ticarve dust cleaning gel
Promising review:
"When I first saw this product I thought 'No way is that really going to work' but for the price, it was worth a try. I got it within two days of purchasing it — and it truly works. I immediately used it on my laptop keyboard and my PC keyboard. It really did pull all of the dust and whatnot out from in between the keys. It feels damp to your skin and doesn't really leave a residue, the smell is not harsh and is really barely there (not like an antiseptic or harsh chemical at all). I really like it." — BRickard
The place: your Keurig machine
The product: K-cup coffee machine cleaners
Promising review
: "We’ve had our Keurig for a few years, and with the exception of using only filtered water and dispensing hot water every so often, we’ve never cleaned the needle or K-Cup area. I used three cleaning cups back to back and WOW our machine was dirty! I'm so happy I purchased these! I’ll be keeping up on cleaning these more often." — Heather Garcia
The place: the garbage disposal
The product: Glisten foaming cleaner
Promising review:
"I went on a trip and when I came back, there was this foul odor coming from my garbage disposal (even though we didn’t leave any dishes on the sink) and I tried every home remedy I could think of to get rid of the smell but nothing did. So I turned to the internet and immediately these seemed like the best choice for an okay price. I followed the instructions carefully, and within a minute I saw the foam rise up and then go back down — awful smell FINALLY GONE!" — A.L.
The place: air conditioners, fans and window blinds
The product: an adjustable duster brush
This handy dandy tool comes with five microfiber cloths, meaning you'll be able to clean all the blinds in your house in one sweep.Promising review:
"This product is AMAZING! You can clean both sides of two blinds at once and grip them firmly to get ALL of the dust off. Plus, it comes with five covers, so that no matter how dirty your blinds are, you'll be able to finish dusting your whole house! I also love that you can wash the covers and don't have to waste money on refills." — Sarah
The place: the grout in your bathroom
The product: a stain cleaner that clings to silicone sealants
Promising review:
"You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight.
Check this out. Buy it. Like today." — KarynB
The place: cellphones, laptops and tablets
The product: a liquid-free reusable rolling screen cleaner
Promising review:
"This little device removes the oil from your screen. Often, when you are 'cleaning' your screen by wiping it with a cloth, you are simply pushing around the oil into a thin enough layer to see through without noticing it as much. This device actually lifts the oil and removes it. My screen feels like new, which is great because I am picky about my devices. Also, this is much better than cleaning the screen with some kind of wipe since repeated cleaning with most wipes will damage the screen over time. Unbeknownst to me, my wife was cleaning her screen daily and now her screen collects oils far too quickly because she wore off the protective layer. With this product, you don't need to worry about that. Clean it as often as you want/need and you can continue to enjoy that pristine screen without fear of wearing the oleophobic layer off prematurely.
I would highly recommend this to others." — Alex
The place: The jets in your spa tub
The product: an Oh Yuk cleaner
Run your bath, add this jet cleaner, have all the grime come out of said jets and then wipe down your tub. BOOM! You're done.Promising review:
"OK, so I love to clean and I run bleach through the jets prob twice a month on top of my daily weekly cleaning. And I was skeptical how this product could get it any cleaner than I thought it was. Well, I am here to tell you this pic is after the second cleaning with this cleaner!!!! I am a believer and would highly recommend this product to anyone with jetted tub!!" — Momof2greatboys