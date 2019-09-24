New allegations emerged earlier this month, with nearly a dozen additional women saying they had experienced unwanted touching, attempted kissing, late-night phone calls and relentless pressuring for private get-togethers from Domingo over the years.

Domingo has denied the allegations, saying he found them to be both “deeply troubling” and “inaccurate.”

“Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable — no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions,” he said in a statement in August.

The Los Angeles Opera, for which Domingo served as general director, launched an investigation into the claims following AP’s initial report. “We believe all employees and artists should be treated respectfully and feel safe and secure within their work environment,” the opera company said at the time.

The Metropolitan Opera previously said it would await the results of that investigation “before making any final decisions about Mr. Domingo’s ultimate future at the Met.”

Several other ensembles around the country ― including the San Francisco Opera, the Washington National Opera and the Philadelphia Orchestra ― canceled upcoming concerts featuring Domingo in the wake of the allegations.

Last year, the Met fired music director emeritus James Levine after several men came forward to accuse him of sexually molesting them as teenagers in years past.