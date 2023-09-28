This Designer Lookalike Shacket Is Currently 30% Off At Amazon

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
When the air gets crispy and the leaves start changing, the time is right to start adding a few layering pieces to one’s closet. I love to up the cozy factor of my wardrobe with a classic shacket — a timeless shirt/jacket combo that adds warmth without the bulk. It’s a versatile piece that looks good with a wide variety of aesthetics, and luckily for us, Amazon has an absolutely gorgeous, highly-rated option on sale right now.
This casual plaid jacket immediately caught my eye — the designer vibes are strong with this one. It strongly reminds me of the Isabel Marant shacket I’ve been coveting, but at a fraction of the price point, making it absolutely irresistible.
It’s available in 23 colors in women’s sizes XS–XXL, so you can find the hues that are most compatible with your existing fall wardrobe. It’s made with soft, cuddly fabric that provides more heft and warmth than a regular flannel shirt, but won’t cause you to overheat like a heavier jacket. It has two buttoned chest pockets, a timeless plaid pattern, a front button closure and an effortlessly cool relaxed, oversized fit.
The beauty of a shacket is that it is surprisingly adaptable. You can throw it on over a slip dress and pair with sneakers or toss it on with a pair of trousers and a T-shirt shirt. Either way, It’ll be as stylish as it is comfortable and functional. And coming in at under $35, this runway-inspired shacket is too good to miss out on. Take a look at a few glowing reviews and pick up this essential autumn item without breaking the bank.
Promising reviews:
“Excellent quality. This has to be the BEST flannel I’ve purchased in a long time! I love the quality on this. I’m typically disappointed with flannels. I always feel like I’m not getting what I’m paying for. Not with this flannel. It’s thick and has great feel to it. This is cozy! I live in Central Florida and even with how thick this is, I still can wear it on nice cool days. This is a quality flannel that’s extremely stylish. Other flannels I’ve gotten don’t last more than a season. This one I can tell I will be able to enjoy for many seasons! I highly recommend this flannel for anyone browsing.” — V
“True to size and color. I love this flannel. It is true to color and perfect for an ‘oversize’ look. It is thick and cozy. The material is comfortable and has survived several washes with no visible changes to quality. Perfect addition to a fall wardrobe.” — Kaeleigh Arteaga
“The BEST shackets. These shackets are perfect for fall! I have 3 of them and they are my go to’s whenever the weather starts to cool off. I just got this one, but I’ve had the other ones for a while and they are still in great shape even after washing! Wearing size medium (5’3” 152lbs for reference).” — Brittany Fassold
“So cute! Absolutely love the Shacket! I received so many compliments. It’s comfortable and keeps you warm in early fall.” — Amazon customer