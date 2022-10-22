Airplane Crashes Into Multi-Family Home In New Hampshire

A small plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday evening, killing both people aboard the aircraft.

No one in the building was injured in the accident, which occurred just before 7 p.m., Keene officials said, per CNN.

The single-engine Beechcraft Sierra hit the building’s storage barn when it went down. Video from the scene shows a large fire that then spreads to the main part of the structure.

“It was very scary, I mean, I was sitting in the chair, and I heard the big bang and then the house shaking,” resident Robin Guimond told local news station WCVB.