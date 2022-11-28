Small Plane Crashes Into Maryland Power Lines, Crews Working To Rescue Occupants

A small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) via Associated Press

A small airplane crashed into power lines in Maryland on Sunday evening, and emergency crews were working throughout the night to rescue two people trapped inside while the aircraft dangled in the air.

Update / small Plane crash into power lines in Gaithersburg area, plane, 2 occupants on plane are OK, plane was headed towards (landing) Montgomery Airpark, Airpark is now closed to air traffic @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/VkITa378jC pic.twitter.com/UMYbeSJt9l — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 28, 2022

Advertisement

Update - IAO Rothbury Dr & Goshen Rd, police & @mcfrs fire activity, power out in area, small plane crash into power lines, trapped occupants of the plane are ok, tens of thousands of people reportedly without power @MontgomeryCoMD, this includes many traffic lights/signals https://t.co/3WwL1k6PhC pic.twitter.com/ZsiXLamNGO — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 28, 2022

The accident occurred near Montgomery Village, Maryland, around 5:30 p.m., about 25 miles from Washington D.C., and just a few miles from a small airport. About 90,000 homes and businesses lost power in the area as dozens of emergency personnel descended on the dramatic scene.

Photos show the aircraft enmeshed vertically in the lines and dangling off a transmission tower. It’s unclear how much damage the accident caused, but some estimates say the plane was trapped more than 100 feet off the ground.

No injuries were reported, and rescue crews said they were in contact with the pilot and passenger in the plane. Maryland County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said crews were working to ground the high-voltage power lines and secure the plane before they could attempt any rescue effort.

Advertisement

We have confirmed that a private plane came into contact with Pepco’s transmission lines in Montgomery County, resulting in an outage to approximately 85,000 customers. We are assessing damage and working closely with Montgomery County fire and emergency services. — Pepco (@PepcoConnect) November 27, 2022

“We are awaiting clearance to the scene before crews can begin work to stabilize the electric infrastructure and begin restoring service,” Pepco, which operates the lines, wrote on Twitter.